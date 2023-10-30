EastEnders major twist sees huge villain return seven years after soap axe

BBC EastEnders is set to shock viewers with a major twist as a big baddie returns, seven years after being written out of the soap.

In what promises to be one of the most dramatic storylines since Mick (Danny Dyer) was presumed drowned last Christmas, Dean Wicks, played by Matt Di Angelo, makes a surprise return. Matt Di Angelo, now 36, was last seen in Walford seven years ago. The burning question on everyone's lips is whether Dean could be the body found in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day?

Aaliyah James, who plays Avani in EastEnders, gave fans a sneak peek of the Christmas storyline on TikTok. The video showed a tribute to the late Lola at the Queen Vic bar, but it was a mystery man in the background that got fans talking. headtopics.com

After losing Mick, Shirley stayed with her daughter Carly. However, a photo sent to Linda revealed that Dean was also there. Linda spotted Dean's reflection in a mirror in the photo, which left her in tears.

As soon as fans realised Linda was one of the six women involved in the Christmas Day murder plot, they started speculating about Dean's return.

Mick Carter's Spirit Haunts EastEnders as Spooky Season ArrivesMick Carter, the beloved landlord of the Queen Vic, went missing at sea last festive season. His spirit continues to linger as the spooky season arrives in EastEnders. Mick vanished while trying to save his soulmate Linda from the treacherous waves. With Mick presumed dead, Linda struggles to move on and decides to keep the Queen Vic. She sells Mick's share to Elaine Peacock, who moves in with her new partner and his two daughters. Read more ⮕

Massive EastEnders twist as huge character returns tonightEastEnders stars Danielle Harold and Bobby Brazier took home big awards, with the soap also bagging one of the most sought-after awards of the night for Serial Drama. Read more ⮕

Massive EastEnders twist as huge character returns tonightEastEnders stars Danielle Harold and Bobby Brazier took home big awards, with the soap also bagging one of the most sought-after awards of the night for Serial Drama. Read more ⮕

Massive EastEnders twist as huge character returns tonightEastEnders stars Danielle Harold and Bobby Brazier took home big awards, with the soap also bagging one of the most sought-after awards of the night for Serial Drama. Read more ⮕

Drama-packed Week on EastEnders: Fire, Kidnapping, and ThreatsEastEnders fans are in for a week filled with drama as Kathy Beale's cafe catches fire, Albie Watts goes missing, and Linda Carter receives a shocking surprise on Halloween. Meanwhile, Nish Panesar threatens Rocky Cotton before his departure from Walford, demanding more money than he borrowed. As tensions rise, Nish discovers Rocky's gambling addiction and warns him to pay up or face the consequences. In a terrifying twist, a child kidnapping storyline unfolds as Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor fear for their son's safety. Read more ⮕

Liam Scales praises defensive partner Cameron Carter-Vickers at CelticLiam Scales has described his Celtic teammate Cameron Carter-Vickers as a 'dream' to play alongside, praising his skills in defense and on the ball. Scales also discusses the impact of manager Brendan Rodgers and the famous atmosphere at Parkhead. Read more ⮕