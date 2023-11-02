EastEnders Legend Shona McGarty to Star in Beauty and the Beast

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

An EastEnders legend has announced their very first acting role away from the soap. Shona McGarty is set to star in Orchard West theatre's Beauty and the Beast this December. With Shona's exit due to air on television early next year, she is preparing to film her final scenes.

EastEnders Star Shona McGarty Enjoys Family Holiday in Ireland with BoyfriendEastEnders actress Shona McGarty and her boyfriend, musician David Bracken, take a trip to Ireland for a family vacation. The couple shares a sweet moment on a plane, documenting their first flight together. Read more ⮕

Shona McGarty lands first role after EastEnders exit as Whitney Dean'I'm mates with the [executive producer] and I have no idea [about upcoming storylines].' Read more ⮕

BBC EastEnders' Shona McGarty's first role since soap exit announcedEastEnders' Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty has bagged her first role since leaving EastEnders, which will see her star alongside fellow Walford actor Harry Reid Read more ⮕

Shona Robison: Government will hand 14,000 WhatsApp texts to UK Covid InquiryTHE Scottish Government is set to hand over more than 14,000 WhatsApp messages to the UK Government Covid-19 inquiry. Read more ⮕

Shona Robison: Government will hand 14,000 WhatsApp texts to UK Covid InquiryTHE Scottish Government is set to hand over more than 14,000 WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. Read more ⮕

Shona Sibary's Anger at MP's Comments on Children in NappiesShona Sibary shares her frustration with MP Miriam Cates's statements about children in nappies, recounting a personal experience where she struggled to balance work and childcare. Read more ⮕