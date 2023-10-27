EastEnders fans 'work out' the weapon used to kill this Christmas

Have fans worked out the murder weapon? (Picture: BBC) A number of EastEnders fans have put their heads together on social media this week to come up with a theory about the murder weapon involved in this year’s huge Christmas murder – and the evidence seems to stack up. With the arrival of Priya and Avani (Sophie Khan Levy and Aaliyah James) came the arrival of a new decor item in the Panesar home, and fans instantly spotted the significance of it.

Going to become significant sooner or later, focused on the vase too many times in 2/3 episodes ð¤­— E (@sukevestan) October 23, 2023 Have the fans worked out exactly what weapon will be used in the murder? The vase isn’t the only suggestion that has been made, with fans wondering if the broken bottle Denise Fox (Diane Parish) was holding during the flash forward scene may have something to do with it.

Read more:

MetroUK »

EastEnders fans predict tragic Christmas death amid star's 'departure'EastEnders fans have predicted that it may be the end for fan-favourite character Jay Brown, after actor Jamie Borthwick appeared to announce his departure from the soap Read more ⮕

EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick 'confirms' shock exit from BBC soap in now-deleted social media postEastEnders' Lola Pearce makes a dramatic return four months after her death in a surprising cameo. Lola appears on a video call to her daughter Lexie to give advice before her first day at secondary school. Read more ⮕

BBC EastEnders star spotted 'arguing with shoppers and security in Tesco'EastEnders star Shona McGarty, who is rumoured to be engaged to beau David Bracken, was seen in a Tesco car park seemingly having a row with a fellow shopper about car parking Read more ⮕

EastEnders star 'announces' exit from soap in now deleted Instagram postEastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has appeared to confirm his character Jay Brown will exit the BBC One soap in a now-deleted Instagram post, following Danielle Harold's departure Read more ⮕

EastEnders star accidentally reveals HUGE show spoiler as he announces he’s quit soapEASTENDERS actor Jamie Borthwick appeared to confirm his character Jay Brown is leaving the soap in a now deleted post. The star, 29, paid tribute to Jay last night as he was left for dead during W… Read more ⮕

EastEnders star marks wife's milestone after cancer battle in tribute'This may be the most chaotic interview we've ever had.' Read more ⮕