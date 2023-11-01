EastEnders fans 'convinced' Dean Wicks' return will bring back another star

EastEnders fans are buzzing with excitement, convinced another character is set to return following the surprise reappearance of Dean Wicks.

Dean, who was chased out of Walford back in 2016 after it came to light that he had sexually assaulted Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), has now returned to seize an opportunity as the Beale family's new business partner.While Linda initially didn't believe him, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) called Jade's mum, Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar), who confirmed everything.

Dean's mum, Shirley Carter, discovered the truth about Jade and took over as her guardian, with Shabnam's blessing. With Dean's return linked to Jade, fans are convinced that Shabnam will soon be back on Albert Square. headtopics.com

Another speculated: "Now that Dean is on his way back to Walford, I wonder if they're bringing back Shabnam and Jade Masood?" Echoing this sentiment, another viewer wrote: "I hate that Dean is back in # EastEnders but if it means it's the foot in the door for Zainab and Shabnam's return then I'm all for it x."

"When Mick was alive, Dean wouldn't have dared to come back to the Square because there's no way Mick would have stood for it."

EastEnders' Dean Wicks returns to Walford after seven yearsWalford stalwart Dean Wicks is making a comeback to EastEnders after a seven year absence. He will be a new business partner to the Beales and is set to cause a stir among the family. Read more ⮕

Matt Di Angelo returns to EastEnders as Dean Wicks after seven yearsMatt Di Angelo is reprising his role as Dean Wicks in EastEnders after a seven-year absence. Dean returns to Albert Square to work as the Beale family's new business partner, causing horror for Linda Carter. His return is motivated by his daughter's illness and the need for a transplant. Dean also invests in a new business, Beale's Eels, a pie and mash shop. Read more ⮕

EastEnders' Linda star says Dean Wicks is playing 'mind games' as he returnsEastEnders actress Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, has opened up about the return of evil Dean Wicks, as he made his highly anticipated comeback in a Halloween twist Read more ⮕

Dean Wicks' EastEnders past and Matt Di Angelo's return explainedEastEnders fans were faced with a villainous blast from the past this week when Dean Wicks returned to Walford, but why exactly did he leave in the first place? Read more ⮕

Walford inferno sees Bobby Beale left for dead in latest EastEnders spoilersRocky reaches the end of his tether in scenes set to air in November and he sets fire to the café not realising someone is trapped inside, also Sharon’s tries to get her son back Read more ⮕

BBC EastEnders' Shona McGarty's first role since soap exit announcedEastEnders' Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty has bagged her first role since leaving EastEnders, which will see her star alongside fellow Walford actor Harry Reid Read more ⮕