EastEnders Actress Natalie Cassidy Shares Snaps from Family Getaway to Cornwall

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy recently shared snapshots from her family escape to Cornwall , joined by her fiancé, Marc Humphreys, and her lookalike daughters. Sharing snippets of their memorable excursion on Instagram, Natalie expressed her fondness for Cornwall , giving a special shoutout to Watergate Bay Hotel for their exceptional hospitality. Reflecting on their experiences, she highlighted the picturesque sunset and delectable meals at the beach hut .

Natalie cherished the limited phone reception, relishing in the opportunity to disconnect from the digital world. Natalie also playfully added: “It’s not that far away when you have @camera_marc who drives down there at 4am as if it’s round the corner.

Eastenders Natalie Cassidy Cornwall Family Getaway Watergate Bay Hotel Beach Hut Digital Detox

