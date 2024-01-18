East Lancashire Districts Have Over 14,500 Empty Homes Amid Housing Crisis

East Lancashire’s six district council areas had more than 14,500 empty homes in 2021. Figures culled from the UK national census in May that year show the scale of the problem as the housing crisis deepened with many people – especially the young – unable to afford a home of their own. Across Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley, Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale there were 14,520 out of 243,255 homes standing empty- six per cent of the total.

Town Hall officials have been busy trying to get more of the properties occupied in the last three years. The 2021 Census figures show that in the Blackburn with Darwen borough there were 62,230 homes, 3,505 of which are standing empty – 5.6 per cent. The worst area covered the Witton, Mill Hill and Hollin Bank Middle Super Output Area where 8.9 per cent of homes were empty (460 of 5,160) READ MORE: In Burnley, there were 41,950 homes, 2,080 of which are empty – five per cent. The worst area was Bank Hall and Fulledge at 7.5 per cent (230 of 3,065 homes). In Hyndburn out of 37,200 homes, 2,420 were empty –





LiveLancs » / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flood warnings issued in Lancashire and Cumbria after heavy rain and strong windsFlood warnings and alerts have been issued across Lancashire and Cumbria after torrential rain and strong winds battered the region. Storm Gerrit has wreaked havoc across the UK leaving thousands of homes without power with gusts of 80mph and heavy downpours causing delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

New Flood Alerts Issued in Lancashire and Cumbria as Storm Gerrit ApproachesTwenty new flood alerts have been issued across Lancashire and Cumbria as the region braces for Storm Gerrit. Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place, with gusts of up to 70mph expected. The Environment Agency has issued five flood alerts in Lancashire and 15 more in Cumbria.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

East-17: From Boyband Stardom to Controversy and ReunionsEast-17, the popular boyband from the 90s, has had a rollercoaster journey in the music industry. From their rise to fame to a drug-related controversy and numerous reunions, they have left a mark in the hearts of their fans.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Asia's Enthusiasm Creates 24-Hour Retail Market for US-Listed CompaniesActivity in the overnight period for US-listed companies has risen sharply this year, driven by demand from smaller investors in Asia and Europe. New York remains the world's home for share trading as the benchmark S&P 500 continues to rise and attract initial public offerings. Blue Ocean Technologies, the main regulated trading venue for individual US stocks overnight, experienced a record session with 40.6mn shares worth $405mn changing hands earlier this month.

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Battle for the soul of Ashton Park: Legal challenge expected after residents ‘totally ignored’ in favour of ambitious plansLancashire Central retail and leisure development confirmed at site of failed IKEA plan. New lighting and pedestrianised space in plan to make Preston more attractive.

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Best deals for Steam Winter Sale 2023Get your wallets ready because the holiday season has brought a slew of Steam Winter Sale 2023 best deals that are hard to pass up. Aside from containing numerous classic and ever-popular games, this year’s iteration also includes several critically acclaimed creations, such as the 2023 Game of the Year award winner. Of course, if you’re still saving up and want to know when the event concludes, we’d recommend taking a look at the Steam Winter Sale 2023 end date and time beforehand. You can also check out the PSN Store Christmas Sale 2023 that’s simultaneously taking place, with more than 500 PlayStation titles getting discounted

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »