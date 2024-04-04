East Kilbride's Crazy Critters Event Brings Prehistoric Creatures to Town

East Kilbride is hosting a prehistoric event called Crazy Critters , featuring a variety of amazing creatures including a giant T-Rex and his baby dino pals. The event will take place from April 8 to 12 at the shopping centre , providing entertainment for both kids and adults.

East Kilbride Crazy Critters Prehistoric Event T-Rex Dinosaurs Shopping Centre School Holidays

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

East Kilbride grandad scoops huge £407k People's Postcode Lottery winGerry Dragoonis, 65, couldn't believe it after banking a whopping £407,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery. The dad-of-two is planning to support his children and grandchildren with his winnings.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Man attacked in East Kilbride as police appeal for witnesses to come forwardThe incident happened around 6.30pm on Friday, March 15, on Glen Moriston.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Police probe attack on three boys at East Kilbride football pitchesPolice confirmed today that three youths, aged 12, 14 and 15 were assaulted and said enquiries are ongoing

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Police warn East Kilbride residents 'keep windows and doors closed' due to fireResidents in the Glen Road area of East Kilbride are urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to a fire in an abandoned building - emergency services are currently on scene.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Thieves caught on East Kilbride shop CCTV stealing valuable dolls and running offCastle Comics UK have shared CCTV images of a man and woman who were allegedly caught on camera stealing the bizarre items not long after the store opened in a new community.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Major retailer to unveil 'new look' for East Kilbride storeA major retailer is set to unveil a new look for its East Kilbride store.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »