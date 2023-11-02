East Kilbride must prove Tranent hammering was just a blip, says boss

East Kilbride boss Mick Kennedy says his side must show their shock 7-0 thrashing by Tranent was just a blip when they kick-off the first of three huge league games in a week this Saturday.

The K-Park outfit were on the end of the heaviest defeat in their history at the weekend when their Lowland League rivals sent them spinning out of the Scottish Cup at the second round stage, prompting Kennedy to brand his side as playing with "arrogance."

But it is back to league business for the unbeaten leaders when they travel to Caledonian Braves on Saturday, before a trip to Bo’ness United next Wednesday and a big clash with joint-leaders Cumbernauld Colts on November 11. headtopics.com

EK lead the way on goal difference from Colts, although they have played three games fewer, and Kennedy is demanding a reaction from his squad after a horror show on Halloween weekend.“We’ve hit really high standards this season and we fell way below them at the weekend, so we will just need to get back to working hard and taking it from there.“Our approach and mindset won’t change. Saturday was a blip and it is up to us to make sure that this one game doesn’t affect us.

“We are a couple of months in now, we’ve started really strongly in the league and this is the first hurdle we’ve had to face.As much as Kilby fans craved a run in the competition, the Scottish Cup was never going to define the club’s season. headtopics.com

And Kennedy says everything is focused on ensuring the club stay at the summit of the Lowland League when all is said and done in the summer. He added: “If you’d asked me before a ball was kicked, if we’d be happy with the position we are in right now I’d obviously have said yes.“We will lose other games this season. I was never of the belief we would go through the whole league season undefeated.

Busy roundabout and several roads to close in East KilbrideA roundabout and several East Kilbrod roads will be shut for three days while work will be carried out. Read more ⮕

Fireworks displays set to light up East Kilbride and Strathaven3rd East Kilbride Scouts and Strathaven and District Round Table's festivities will run this weekend Read more ⮕

Full weekend closure of Whirlies Roundabout is announcedEssential weekend resurfacing will begin on the A725 at Whirlies Roundabout in East Kilbride on Friday, November 17. Read more ⮕

South East prepares for Storm Ciarán amidst weather warningsBusinesses, colleges and attractions are closing and some areas are preparing for more flooding. Read more ⮕

Luxury Christmas dining experiences return at East Lancashire RailwayEnjoy a four-course Christmas dinner on board a heritage steam train ride through the Greater Manchester countryside Read more ⮕

Very strong winds expected as Storm Ciarán hits EastForecasters say the weather could pose a 'danger to life' due to flying debris. Read more ⮕