East Kilbride MSP invites local food and drink producers to apply for funding

Collette Stevenson MSP is encouraging local food and drink producers in East Kilbride to apply for funding from the SNP Government’s Regional Food Fund.

The fund has made £100,000 available for businesses and groups who are undertaking projects to promote regional products and open new markets. It has so far supported a variety of projects across Scotland and is an opportunity for local businesses, producers, and community groups in the town to showcase the best food and drink products in our region.Get all the news from your area – as well as features, entertainment, sport and the latest on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – straight to your fingertips, 24/7.

The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and allows you to customise your page to the sections that matter most to you.East Kilbride MSP Collette Stevenson said: "This fund is an excellent opportunity for producers, businesses, and community groups across East Kilbride to get the support they need to promote their fantastic local products. headtopics.com

“Scotland’s food and drink sector is a multi-billion-pound industry – and this fund ensures that local producers get the opportunity to fully take advantage of national supply chains and promote their products across the country.

“I strongly encourage any local producers in East Kilbride to apply for this fund before the November 24 th deadline – the desire for local produce is strong and this support helps make it a reality.” And did you know Lanarkshire Live had its own app? Download yours for free here. headtopics.com

Read more:

Daily_Record »

East Kilbride civil servant honoured with MBE at Buckingham PalacePeter Sweeney was honoured for 'Services to Technology in H.M. Government' after forty years of service Read more ⮕

Tory MSP Meghan Gallacher should take her questions to WestminsterTHE Conservative benches at Holyrood never fail at First Minister’s Questions. This week Conservative MSP Meghan Gallacher had the audacity to… Read more ⮕

Plans for new children's home on the outskirts of AyrThe applicants in the proposals are East Kilbride-based firm Clearview Care Limited, who are seeking permission for the changes and alterations to the property. Read more ⮕

Coatbridge charity receives near-£4k funding boost thanks to local companyMonth of fundraising activities by firm's team included a cycle from Glasgow to Loch Lomond. Read more ⮕

Fulwood and West View pools land funding boost but South Ribble misses outBamber Bridge Leisure Centre Chorley and South Ribble councils have failed in a bid for funding that would have reduced the huge bill they face to help keep Read more ⮕

The U.S. Is Expanding Its Effort to Cut Off Funding for HamasThe U.S. Treasury Department building is shown at dusk in Washington on June 6, 2019. The United States on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 expanded its effort to cut off funding for Hamas. Read more ⮕