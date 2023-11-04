East Dunbartonshire Council Offers Payment to Help Residents with Cost of Living Crisis

A new payment to help residents with the cost of living crisis has been made available by East Dunbartonshire Council for a number of households. The supplement is part of the council's ongoing Cost-of-Living Support Programme and will see people receive a one-off payment of £150. The Household Support Payment will be on a first-come, first-served basis from Wednesday, November 1 until all funds have been allocated
. People who can apply must be responsible for paying council tax for a property within East Dunbartonshire and must not receive a means-tested benefit such as Universal Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Child Tax Credits or Working Tax Credits. And to be successful the applicant must either be single and earning less than £17,500 per year and have less than £800 in savings, be part of a couple with no dependents living with them or have a joint income that is less than £25,000 a year and joint savings less than £1,200. They can also qualify if they are part of a couple with children staying in the home and have an income which is less than £30,000 and joint savings of less than £1,200 or are a lone parent with children living with them and have an income less than £30,000 and you have less than £800 in saving
