Dozens of residents on Landells Road in East Dulwich say they often don't receive post for more than six weeksPeople living in a part of south London are receiving items of post often more than six weeks late, with serious consequences for some residents.

The post union, the CWU, says job cuts are being proposed in the area where working conditions are already awful.The problem, primarily affecting East Dulwich, has been ongoing since the closure of the Dulwich local sorting office, say residents and the local MP.

"The workload is too much, people are going off sick because it's so stressful and there's so much pressure." Ms Donnelly lives on Landells Road, which appears to be the worst-hit area with dozens of complaints on that street alone, but there are reported problems over a large part of central Southwark. headtopics.com

Heber Road resident Rebecca Dunkin received her mortgage agreement a month late, on 22 November, jeopardising her mortgage deal. Daniel Sleat on Landells Road said: "We periodically go weeks without mail. We complain, sometimes with the support of our MP and councillors, Royal Mail divert more people on to our route for a short time to clear the backlog, and then it goes back to being awful - there is no plan in place to fix it properly."MP for Dulwich and West Norwood Helen Hayes said the situation had been worsening over the past six weeks, with her getting complaints about mail every day.

Ms Hayes says that since the mail for the area has had to come out of a delivery office two miles away, in Peckham, there has been no end of problems, with long rounds for postmen and women and understaffing at the root of the problem. headtopics.com

He said: "Every year there are problems, and it's never been sorted out since the relocation. Postmen have to travel further and we can't get round in time and the service in East Dulwich is appalling. But the problem is more widespread than that.

