A patchy postal service is leading to missed hospital appointments and increased fines and tax bills, some south Londoners say.

As well as missing medical appointment letters, James Millar says he has been forced to pay interest on a tax demand which arrived late.He said: "This is not about one day's shortage of staff. They told me back in August that it was a temporary problem and here we are now knocking on for November and it's just not improved.

"Surely we're capable of delivering the mail as regularly as they are supposed to in this day and age in London, one of the most advanced cities in the world." She said: "The consistent problem that I've experienced over many years with Royal Mail is that they never fully acknowledge the extent of the problem, and particularly the kind of length of time over which they have had a problem. headtopics.com

"It's very hard to get Royal Mail to acknowledge the extent of the problem, even harder to understand what they're doing to try to fix it."Helen Hayes MP wants Ofcom and the government to "step in and require better of Royal Mail"

She said: "I have multiple medical problems and hospital letters not getting here and I've tried explaining to the hospital but obviously they cover a large area so they don't take into account that SE22 has huge problems and we don't always know that we've got an appointment."I've asked repeatedly for them to indicate what steps they've done to rectify the chronic situation and they've never come back to me. It's frustrating. headtopics.com

