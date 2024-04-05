East Anglian Derby: Norwich vs Ipswich

The East Anglian derby takes place on Saturday lunchtime as Norwich and Ipswich , two promotion candidates at the top of the Championship , come to blows at Carrow Road. Ipswich head into the weekend as the Championship 's league leaders after being the only team in the second tier's top 11 to pick up two wins from two across the Easter weekend.
Victories for Kieran McKenna's side over Blackburn and Southampton leaves them having picked up nine wins from their last 10 Championship fixtures, and as a result, Ipswich now boast a one point lead at the top of the table ahead of second placed Leeds. The Tractor Boys are looking to become the first team in 12 years to be promoted in consecutive seasons up into the Premier League, having finished second in League One last time out, and now sit in pole position to reach the top flight for the first time since 200
East Anglian Derby Norwich Ipswich Championship Promotion League Leaders Premier League
