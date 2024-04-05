Earthquake Shakes New York City Metropolitan Area

An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7. The quake was centered near Lebanon , New Jersey , about 45 miles west of New York City .

Residents across the northeast of the country reported feeling the rumbling. In midtown Manhattan, traffic noise grew louder as streets momentarily shuddered. People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut, and other areas of the East Coast also felt the ground shake.

Earthquake New York City Metropolitan Area Rumbling Magnitude Lebanon New Jersey Traffic East Coast

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City Rattled by 4.8 Magnitude EarthquakeA view of lower Manhattan in New York City from Jersey City, NJ on Feb. 25, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

New direct flight to China's 'New York City' from Manchester Airport launchedJuneyao Airlines will operate three flights a week between Manchester and the Chinese city

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rare powerful earthquake rocks New YorkMoment earthquake interrupts security council meeting in New York

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Emily Ratajkowski slips into sexy LBD for dinner with BFF Babs Jeanne in New York CityEmily Ratajkowski turned heads in a sexy LBD as she stepped out for dinner in New York City on Tuesday.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

New York City is covered in illegal scaffoldingMachine learning algorithms could help bring it down

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Why are women being punched in the streets of New York City?Multiple women including a former Real Housewives star have shared on TikTok they've been punched in the face by men in New York City.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »