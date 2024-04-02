Early detection of language disorders helps children obtain right interventions, researchers find.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Towards better diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders: Skin biopsy for α-synuclein detection proves effectiveThe positivity rate of cutaneous phosphorylated alpha-synuclein protein (P-SYN) deposition among individuals with dementia.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Study unveils protein signatures for early detection of endometrial cancer in cervico-vaginal fluidProteomic signatures in blood plasma and cervicovaginal fluid for endometrial cancer detection.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Researchers unlock secrets of birth defect origins, offering early detection and prevention strategiesA new study led by the University of California, Irvine, has revealed a potential shift in our basic knowledge of the origins of birth defects, which affect about 3% of babies born in the United States each year. The findings offer new avenues of exploration for early detection and prevention strategies.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study discusses liquid biopsy as a game changer for early lung cancer detectionIn 2020, 1.8 million people succumbed to lung cancer. The late-stage discovery of lung cancer is one of the glaring challenges faced by the medical community. While surgical biopsies continue to remain the gold standard for cancer diagnosis, the invasive nature of the technique can lead to serious health complications.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Researchers develop early detection method for rare Borna virusResearchers at Augsburg University Medicine have discovered a possible early detection method of the rare Borna virus. Their results have been published in The Lancet. In humans the virus triggers inflammation in the brain which is almost always deadly and is transmitted to humans by shrews.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Team develops fluid biomarker for early detection of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementiaTwo progressively degenerative diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD, recently in the news with the diagnoses of actor Bruce Willis and talk show host Wendy Williams), are linked by more than the fact that they both damage nerve cells critical to normal...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »