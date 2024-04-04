Early Coronary Disease and Impaired Heart Function Found in Asymptomatic People with HIV

A recent study has found that asymptomatic individuals with HIV have early coronary disease and impaired heart function . The study highlights the importance of monitoring cardiovascular health in people living with HIV .

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Potential novel biomarkers of coronary heart disease discoveredCoronary heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common causes of death worldwide—especially in Europe: Here, it is responsible for nearly half of all deaths. Among middle-aged adults, individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) have a two to four times higher risk of developing CHD than people without T2D.

Abuse found to increase risk for cardiovascular disease among women with HIVA study by Allison Appleton, Mark Kuniholm and Elizabeth Vásquez in the School of Public Health's Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics is the first to establish a connection between physical and sexual abuse and cardiovascular disease among women living with HIV. Their work is published in the journal AIDS.

Lung disease patients more likely to develop heart disease independent of any risk factorsPatients with lung disease are more likely to develop heart disease independent of any risk factors, according to new research.

Keto diet found to slow early stages of Alzheimer's disease in miceA new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, shows that a ketogenic diet significantly delays the early stages of Alzheimer's-related memory loss in mice. This early memory loss is comparable to mild cognitive impairment in humans that precedes full-blown Alzheimer's disease.

New classification of tuberculosis aims to improve focus on the early stages of diseaseA new way to classify tuberculosis (TB) that aims to improve focus on the early stages of the disease has been presented by an international team involving researchers at UCL.

Early understanding of diabetes risk could help in better disease managementWith diabetes increasing at an alarming rate in the United States, Diabetes Alert Day is meant to be a one-day 'wake-up call' to the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of understanding your risk.

