Early Access to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: Can the New Zealand Trick Work?

The release date for when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will come out is quickly approaching especially if you opt for early access. While early access to the campaign launches in just a few days, lots of fans want to know if they can play MW3 even earlier by using the New Zealand release time trick. This is a common exploit on Xbox, but the answers we bring offer nothing but disappointment.

According to the PSN and Microsoft store countdowns, the game has a simultaneous global launch instead of a staggered midnight local release for every region. Per the Microsoft store, the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access launches at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET/ 5 PM GMT on November 2nd, meaning it simultaneously launches in New Zealand at 6 AM NZDT on November 3rd. It’s disappointing as the New Zealand exploit has worked for the Call of Duty series in the past.

