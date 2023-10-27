Earl try as England lead Argentina in play-off

Find out moreEngland beat Argentina 27-10 in their opening Pool D match on 9 SeptemberTom Curry, sent off in the pool match, wins his 50th capMarcus Smith is popping up everywhere. You wonder would he have started against South Africa if he was available?Theo Dan taking them forward and then Owen Farrell pulls the ball back and a short line run from Ben Earl - a great finish.England's best player, for many at this World Cup, then races clear. No doubt he has had a cracking campaign.

Argentina were not good against New Zealand and this is the important game for us, the game means a lot back in Argentina.Michael Cheika after the defeat by New Zealand wasn't sure if there was even a physical medal for finishing third.At each game, the teams are invited to nominate a track to put on the pre-match playlist as their 'warm-up' song.

Argentina's brassy, upbeat number I didn't recognise, but, from what could be made out through the reverb, it sounded like England's pick was a remix of Central Cee and Dave's Sprinter.The third-place play-off is a game in the Rugby World Cup which is not greatly remembered, possibly because some people prioritise the Rugby World Cup final... headtopics.com

For England, it's a chance to push back against some of the criticism they have faced. Narrowly missing out on a final and beating Argentina twice in a tournament to come third, is not a disgrace.England will play in the bronze final for the second time at the World Cup, losing their previous match at this stage against France in 1995.

Argentina will be playing in it for the third time in their history, beating France in 2007 but losing to South Africa in 2015 Henry Arundell is already stripped down to a white t-shirt and shuttling through some sprinting drills. headtopics.com

After he collected five in the pool-stage thrashing of Chile, the 20-year-old needs three tries tonight to pull level with current All Black Will Jordan, Jonah Lomu, Julian Savea and Bryan Habana for the most tries scored in a single tournament.

