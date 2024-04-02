Eamonn Holmes opens up on his 'big regret' about not being a vegetarian

Eamonn Holmes has opened up on his 'big regret'. Despite his love for animals, especially his rescue dog Maggie, the 64-year-old is upset that he hasn't been able to completely avoid eating meat products. While chatting during Saturday Night With Hayley Palmer, Eamonn confessed: "I do have a big regret, and it's a worry with me - that I'm not a vegetarian." The North Belfast man added: "I think it's because we've all lost the connection to where meat comes from.

READ MORE: Ruth Langsford appears emotional as she discusses husband Eamonn Holmes' health READ MORE: Eamonn Holmes grimaces in pain as he shares health update after fall "We go to the supermarket and get sausages, we think they come from a packet. We don't realise they come from pigs or cows, we don't realise what goes on. I would like to aspire to become vegetarian, certainly!" The TV presenter also gave fans an insight into his home life with wife Ruth Langsford and their adopted Collie mix, Maggi

