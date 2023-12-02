Dysregulation of mRNAs and lncRNAs in plasma-derived EVs in preeclampsia

Circulating extracellular vesicles (EVs) are increased in preeclampsia (PE) and are associated with severity and progression. We examined in this exploratory cohort study if the mRNAs and long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) in plasma-derived EVs were dysregulated in PE compared to normal pregnancy and display different temporal patterns during gestation.=7 in each group) and performed RNA-seq, focusing on mRNAs and lncRNAs.

We validated highly expressed mitochondrial and platelet-derived RNAs discovered from central pathways in 60 women with/without PE. We examined further one of the regulated RNAs, noncoding mitochondrially encoded tRNA alanine (MT-TA), in leukocytes and plasma to investigate its biomarker potential and association with clinical markers of PE.We found abundant levels of platelet-derived and mitochondrial RNAs in EVs. Expression of these RNAs were decreased and lncRNAs increased in EVs from PE compared to without P





