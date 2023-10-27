Dyche press conference notes - Webb talks, problem positions and Moyes test

Everton manager Sean Dyche will be hoping to get his side back to winning ways at West Ham United this weekend after the fury from Blues over the nature of their controversial defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last time out.

Dyche said: “Obviously the game last weekend, I think it’s fair to say was affected by a decision. I think we all know that so that’s slightly an anomaly, especially in such an important game.” Asked if there had been any contact with the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), Dyche said: “No, I just spoke to Howard (Webb, the body’s chief refereeing officer) and made it clear over my thoughts on it.

“There’s two really good players there and obviously with the experience of Seamus and Youngy in a different way but it’s a good, good group when they’re all fully fit. I think there’s a good mixture there.” headtopics.com

Asked if he was trying to build a similar foundation, Dyche said: “I think somewhat, my own interpretation and version of it. But I think there was a lot of good around that period when it came to the strength of the club, the team, the connection, things that I’ve spoken about.

