Dybala Celebrates in Front of Guendouzi After World Cup Final Win

Dybala was part of the Argentina squad that edged past Guendouzi ’s France side on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final. Tensions continued between the pair beyond the final whistle, with pictures having since circulated of Dybala celebrating in front of Guendouzi . Guendouzi , who has been a key player for Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio this season while on loan from Marseille, admitted he has always been a fiery personality.
"That's why I am lucky because I play for big clubs and you need to have this mentality if you want to play at the highest level. It's part of my personality. When I go onto the pitch, it's to win — it's not to draw or lose. "That's why sometimes, when I'm in the game, I show some reaction because you are totally focused on the game and you are just thinking about the victory, to help the team, and I'll always be like this. And it's important to stay like this."
