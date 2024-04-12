DWP Warns Benefit Claimants to Take Action to Avoid Payment Stoppage

More than half a million benefit claimants need to take action to avoid having their payments stopped. The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) is notifying people claiming legacy benefits to move over to Universal Credit .

This may result in changes to the amount of money received, with some being better off and some worse off. Top-up payments will be available for eligible claimants whose payments are reduced.

DWP Benefit Claimants Payments Universal Credit Legacy Benefits Top-Up Payments

