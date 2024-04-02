DWP removes online claim forms for Winter Fuel Payment

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has removed the online claim forms for the 2023/24 Winter Fuel Payment for people living in the UK and retirees living abroad. The closing date for applications for the annual heating bill help was Sunday, March 31 - which means anyone who missed the deadline will not be entitled to up to £600.

The 2023/24 Winter Fuel Payment also included the pensioner cost of living support and was paid to more than 11 million people over State Pension age before Christmas, however, automatic payments continued to land in bank accounts up until January 26, 2024. The DWP update on GOV.UK states that they have “removed the Winter Fuel Payment claim form as you can no longer claim a payment for winter 2023 to 2024” and adds that the form to claim a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2024 to 2025 will be “available at a later date”. A similar update has been published for those living abroa

