DWP Publishes Update on State Pension Underpayments

The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) has published a new update on progress of the State Pension Underpayments Legal Entitlements and Administrative Practice (LEAP) exercise. The new figures published last month show that 97,016 people over State Pension age - mostly women - have received back payments averaging £2,192, £5,713 and £12,486, depending on their pension category .
The new data shows that 705,688 State Pension cases have been checked for possible errors between January 11, 2021 and February 29, 2024, with a total of £571.6 million owed in underpayments. This LEAP exercise update provides crucial information for four groups of older people - married women (category BL), people in a civil partnership, widows and those over 80 (category D). These case reviews were due to be completed before the end of 2023 and were reportedly “on track” to be corrected by the end of this yea
DWP State Pension Underpayments LEAP Exercise Back Payments Pension Category
