DWP Publishes Update on State Pension Underpayments

The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) has published a new update on progress of the State Pension Underpayments Legal Entitlements and Administrative Practice (LEAP) exercise. The new figures published last month show that 97,016 people over State Pension age - mostly women - have received back payments averaging £2,192, £5,713 and £12,486, depending on their pension category .

The new data shows that 705,688 State Pension cases have been checked for possible errors between January 11, 2021 and February 29, 2024, with a total of £571.6 million owed in underpayments. This LEAP exercise update provides crucial information for four groups of older people - married women (category BL), people in a civil partnership, widows and those over 80 (category D). These case reviews were due to be completed before the end of 2023 and were reportedly “on track” to be corrected by the end of this yea

DWP State Pension Underpayments LEAP Exercise Back Payments Pension Category

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DWP tracks down more half a billion pounds of state pension underpayments, latest count showsTo date, nearly 100,000 state pension underpayments have been located, worth around £5,900 each on average, the DWP said.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Nearly 100,000 households get £5.9k each from DWP after state pension underpayments scandalWhat are the different types of pensions? (1)

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Specific groups of older women may be due State Pension back payments this yearAn update on the progress of rectifying State Pension underpayments is due this month.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

DWP new state pension rates for April in full as millions to get £900 boostThe DWP will introduce new higher rates for state pension payments

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Older women on Basic State Pension due back payments from DWP this yearThe DWP has published an update on the average amount of underpayments made to nearly 100,000 older women.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

DWP issues new update after State Pension age change report findings made publicSecretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride MP issued a statement following the publication of the PHSO’s report.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »