DWP one-day warning as £300 direct payment coming to millions

Millions of households across the UK are in line to get a £300 direct payment from the government from this week.

The cash is the second of three cost of living payments from DWP totalling up to £900 for millions in 2023 to 2024.Households receiving certain means-tested benefits will qualify for the payment, which is intended to help cover the costs of energy bills and food this winter amid rising inflation.

The payment will be sent out automatically and directly to households, meaning you don’t have to do anything to get the money. It will appear in bank accounts with your National Insurance Number followed by the code DWP COL or HMRC COLS. headtopics.com

You must have been entitled to a payment for a qualifying benefit between August 18, 2023, and September 17, 2023, or payment for an assessment period, ending between these dates, to be eligible for the cost of living payment from DWP.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride said: “The best way we can boost bank balances is by bearing down on inflation, but as we get there, we are ensuring the most vulnerable households are cushioned from high prices with a further Cost of Living payment. headtopics.com

