The DWP is cutting an extra £390 payment come people on Universal Credit are getting as part of a new trial. Currently, people claiming Universal Credit who are not able to work due to sickness can get sick note from their doctor and potentially claim the "Limited Capability for Work-Related Activity" (LCWRA) payment of £390 a month on top of their standard benefits.

Under the new scheme, doctors instead create a "work ability plan" shared with a claimant's work coach, which is designed to get people back into work. The idea was tested in Leeds, where the DWP said most claimants were able to "understand their own health better" and "felt more confident" about what they are able to do, and how to overcome barriers.700,000 people had a Work Capability Assessment in 2022, and there are currently approximately 2.

The Government is looking to reduce the number of people claiming the LCWRA, with assessments abolished totally in three years. Secretary of state for work and pensions Mel Stride MP said: "We are pushing ahead with the next generation of welfare reforms to ensure benefit claimants get as much support as soon as possible to move towards work and the more prosperous life that brings. headtopics.com

"This pilot is an important part of that, helping people understand what they need to do to move towards employment through a simple and effective conversation. The findings will help us build the new disability benefits system once the Work Capability Assessment is removed later this decade."

In a statement, the DWP said: "We support millions of disabled people every year and the reforms in the Health and Disability White Paper will improve the experience of the benefits system for disabled people. Many people who have the LCWRA top-up will become eligible for PIP. Transitional protection will be provided to those not in receipt of PIP, so that nobody will see a financial loss as these reforms come into place. headtopics.com

