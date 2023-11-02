Dwight McNeil shuts up boo boys as Arnaut Danjuma misses chance

When Arnaut Danjuma finally joined Everton during the summer transfer window, there was plenty of excitement around the signing. After all, this was a player the Blues tried to bring to the club last January, but, as we all know, he produced a last-minute U-turn and went to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

And the initial signs were promising. A goal against Sheffield United before the September international break capped off an impressive run of games. However, since then, the forward has found his game time limited. He has started just two of the seven games Everton have played since the resumption of play following that international break.

This was by no means the forward’s best night. So much so that no-one would be surprised if Abdoulaye Doucoure comes back into the team for Saturday's game against Brighton & Hove Albion. Not only did Danjuma fail to link the play like the Mali international does, but he also failed to offer the energy his team-mate does when he plays behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin. headtopics.com

But back to Danjuma, and one moment that summed up his night. With the Blues 2-0 up, the ball was played into him, but instead of bringing it under control, he attempted a first-time flick around the corner that hit his own leg before bouncing to a Burnley player.

But on this occasion, his inclusion should be viewed with a smile because it is yet more evidence that the plan Calvert-Lewin has been following is working. In fact, it has already worked. Now Everton are reaping the benefits of the patience Dyche has shown him. headtopics.com

Calvert-Lewin went down under a challenge from Ameen Al-Dakhi. After lying on the ground holding his ankle for a few seconds, the England international picked himself up before limping. It felt like some inside Goodison were holding their breath. Others fearing the worst; Blues supporters have been here before.

