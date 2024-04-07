Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Survives Spear to Win Tag Match at WrestleMania XL

‘Impeccable’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson survived a spear from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to help secure victory in his first major match in over a decade. Rock and cousin, Roman Reigns , just about overcame Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event to ensure Sunday night’s title bout between Reigns and Rhodes will be contested under Bloodline Rules. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recovered from some heavy hits - including one from his own cousin - to win his tag match at WrestleMania XL.
But the dastardly duo came good to secure victory in the end, Rock finally hitting Rhodes with a Rock Bottom and People’s Elbow to notch the pinfall. The Moana star oozed every bit of his class on the night as he strode to the ring as part of a typically elaborate entrance that boasted a flaming Brahma Bull and Final Boss montage
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wrestlemania XL Roman Reigns Tag Match Victory
