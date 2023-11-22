Dutch voters choose from four front-runners in tight race for new political era

Four parties have emerged as front-runners as Dutch voters decide on Wednesday who will lead their country into a new political era. Centre-right leader Dilan Yesilgöz is tipped to win and become the first female Dutch prime minister. But she is in a tight race with anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders and a left-alliance led by former top-ranking EU commissioner Frans Timmermans.

More than 13 million Dutch voters have a choice of 26 parties to vote for on Wednesday, and as many as 17 could win seats. European eyes are watching this election closely, after 13 years of governments under Mark Rutte. The winner could end up with less than 20% of the national vote and fewer than 30 seats in the 150-seat parliament, unprecedented in Dutch politics. Trust in the government is at a low ebb after a political scandal left thousands of parents wrongly labelled as welfare fraudster





