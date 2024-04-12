DUP MP calls for introduction of baby loss certificates in Northern Ireland

A DUP MP has called on the Health Minister to progress the introduction of baby loss certificates "as a priority". Carla Lockhart wrote to the Minister in February on the potential introduction in Northern Ireland . The Upper Bann MP said the Minister confirmed he is working with the Department of Health in England in relation to the issue.

Speaking after launching an online petition on the issue Mrs Lockhart said: "A baby loss certificate is a tangible way to formally recognise the incredibly painful loss of a baby. Read more: NI parents' tribute after death of 'precious baby girl' Read more: NI woman's mission to help others after devastating miscarriage aged 21 "We have seen their introduction in England and I would encourage the Minister locally to prioritise the roll-out of this scheme in Northern Ireland also. "It is not a compulsory system and so it provides the choice for bereaved parents to recognise the loss they have suffered. Campaigners have been pressing for its introduction in both Wales and Northern Ireland. "I welcome the Minister’s engagement with colleagues in England and hope that he will progress work on this as a priority. "I have launched a petition and would encourage people to sign that and show their support for the introduction of this scheme to Northern Irelan

DUP MP Health Minister Baby Loss Certificates Northern Ireland Bereaved Parents England

