Dunelm Shoppers Rave About Comfortable and Affordable Garden Loungers

Dunelm shoppers are snapping up a set of "such good value" garden lounging chairs that are said to be "very comfortable". The Helsinki Set of 2 Black Zero Gravity Loungers are among the highest-rated garden furniture from the shopping giant, with an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 from more than 600 reviews. The pack features two well-sized chairs that will recline back and allow you to soak up some sun and relax over the warmer months .

They also have a locking mechanism that allows you to recline backwards and lounge out. They're priced at £75 for a pack of two, making the chairs £37.50 each. Reviewers have been full of praise for the loungers. One said: "These are the most comfortable sun loungers I have ever sat on! Stylish, and such good value! An asset to my garden

Dunelm Shoppers Garden Lounging Chairs Comfortable Affordable Helsinki Set Black Zero Gravity Loungers Recline Sun Relax Warmer Months Locking Mechanism Praise Stylish Value For Money

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Beautiful' Dunelm rug that 'vacuums well' on sale from £79The rug has rave reviews from Dunelm fans

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Dunelm fans rave about £12 storage basket in new spring collectionDunelm fans have been praising a £12 storage basket from their new spring collection. The handmade Seagrass Storage Basket comes in two shades and features a unique woven design made from natural materials. It has received a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from online shoppers.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Six travel bags for £50 or less in Dunelm's sale that have rave reviewsIf you're gearing up for your next holiday, Dunelm has launched a huge sale on suitcases

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Six travel bags for £50 or less in Dunelm's sale with rave reviewsIf you're gearing up for your next holiday, Dunelm has launched a huge sale on suitcases

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Dunelm Shoppers Snap Up Reduced Outdoor Mirror for SpringDunelm shoppers have been snapping up a 'beautiful' outdoor mirror that's been reduced in the sale just in time for spring. An outdoor mirror is a great way to create the illusion of more space and can look great in smaller gardens. Mirrors such as this Florence Arched Indoor Outdoor Full Length Wall Mirror can really transform your garden, creating the illusion of a stylish window in your garden for a unique look. The mirror has been rated a 4.9 out of 5 on the Dunelm website and can also be used inside as well as outside. It features keyhole hooks at the back, with measurements including: W 44.5cm x L 89.5cm x D 3cm.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Shoppers love 'very comfortable' zero gravity loungersReviewers have also said the Dunelm set of chairs are 'not too bulky', making them easy to store

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »