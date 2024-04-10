Dunelm's Plug-In Wall Lights: Easy and Stylish Lighting Options

Interior design enthusiasts are absolutely loving Dunelm 's range of plug-in wall lights that make for an easy, electrician-free update to any room. These chic lighting options are a hit with DIY decorators who want to avoid the extra cost and hassle of professional installation. The beauty of these plug-in lights is their simplicity no need to worry about hiding wires as they're designed to be part of the decor.

They're super simple to install; just hang them up near a socket and you're set! Dunelm offers a variety of styles to match any interior, with prices starting at just £12 for the industrial-chic Marsden Plug in Flex Set Pewter and going up to £65 for the stylish Fulton Easy Fit Plug In Shelf Wall Light. The Fulton Easy Fit Plug in Wall Light, priced at £32, is particularly popular among shoppers. One happy customer gushed: "Exactly as I had hoped. Totally love them. Bought vintage style bulbs to go and it suits the look." Another satisfied buyer commented: "Stunning addition to my bedroom. Perfect and so easy to fit." A third added: "Bought two for either side of our bed and they just look great. They look so much more expensive than they are too. Heads up the bulbs get dusty though!" However, not everyone has been pleased, with one disgruntled review stating: "Sending it straight back the wood part is MDF and looks cheap and nasty.

