Dunelm Offers Affordable Alternative to High-End Suitcase Brand

Dunelm is offering a silver hard-shell suitcase that looks similar to a £1,000 high-end brand. The store's Easter sale has reduced the price of suitcases for eager travellers, including this Detroit Silver Suitcase that can now be bought for more than £20 less. The retailer says the case is 'as tough as can be' to ensure holidaymakers' belongings stay safe and secure.

And it has a very similar look to the high-end hard-shell cases from Rimowa that would set you back at least £1,000, often referred to as the 'gold standard'. The suitcase ditches the usual zip-close case for silver buckles and a textured aluminium design and has four spinner wheels. While it has many qualities often seen on luxury cases, it's now in the sale for £95. And you can take it as a cabin bag thanks to its 57.5cm x 39cm x 23cm siz

