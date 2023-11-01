Dundee vs Rangers suspended after two minutes

Dundee and Rangers players have been sent back to the Dens Park dressing rooms after a significant number of flares were lit in the away end as the match kicked off.

Any kind of pyrotechnic use remains strictly prohibited in any football stadium stands despite calls by fans for a more lenient approach. The display meant the pitch was engulfed in smoke and referee Kevin Clancy was forced to suspend play. It is understood that the smoke set off the fire alarms inside the stadium and as a result, the referee was forced to halt the game.

It was a further delay after the match was already held up by 45 minutes after awful weather conditions in Dundee meant the Rangers team bus was late to the stadium. It kicked off at 8.30 but was stopped by Clancy after just two minutes amid huge plumes of smoke from the away stand.

