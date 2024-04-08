Dundee vs Rangers Fixture Rescheduled

It's nearly time to settle down for the re-arranged fixture between Dundee and Rangers . The game was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 17, but had to be called off due to a waterlogged pitch at Dens Park . The decision was made just 90 minutes prior to kick-off in the City of Discovery, and there has been plenty of drama surrounding the poor condition of the surface since. It will be played at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park .

Yes, thankfully the match will be showcased live on television. Sky Sports has selected the game as one of their TV picks as part of their commitment to broadcasting the Premiership. Coverage of the game behind at 7pm - a full hour before kick-off to allow for build-up. It's still unknown how the teams will line up, especially before the managers conduct their pre-match press conferences on Tuesday. For the visitors, they will be hoping that Ridvan Yilmaz will be back involved soon, with the Turkish left-back remaining on the sidelines for Sunday's Old Firm derby against Celtic. Dujon Sterling played left-back at that game, despite being right-footed because Borna Barisic was ill last week. The good news on the injury front was Abdallah Sima's second-half performance in the derby at Ibrox. He scored after coming off the bench at half-time for Scott Wright, so he could be in contention to start this time around

Dundee Rangers Fixture Rescheduled Waterlogged Pitch Television Live The Scot Foam Stadium Dens Park Line-Ups

