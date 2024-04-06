Dundee vs Motherwell match to go ahead despite pitch concerns

Dundee vs Motherwell is on, meaning the SPFL have avoided major fixture headache...for now. A pitch inspection was scheduled for 11am on Saturday, despite the Dark Blues claiming the pitch was playable on Thursday, although ref David Dickinson decided another was needed at 1 to give the game a chance. Pitch covers were hired from Celtic in a bid to get the crunch clash in the battle for the top six on.
And that seems to have worked, although footage of the inspection and the state of the pitch have left many dubious as to whether the game should be going ahead. A Dundee statement read: "Following the 1pm pitch inspection the match referee has passed the pitch and the match will kick-off at 3pm as expected. A massive thank you to club staff, contractors and wonderful volunteers who all played their part to make sure today’s match went ahead. We look forward to seeing a great Dundee support at The Scot Foam Stadium at 3p
