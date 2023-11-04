Dundee Socialist Arrested for Participating in Gaza Protest

Jim Barlow, a 71-year-old socialist, is accused of taking part in a more than 600-strong demonstration against Israel’s war on Gaza in Dundee city centre on Saturday, October 28. What began as a static protest in Dundee’s City Square moved off on a short march, much of it keeping to pedestrian walkways. At 8am on Sunday morning, Barlow was arrested at his home and detained by police for two hours. He is set to appear in court on November 28

. His bail conditions include a ban on him setting foot in the city centre area; a move that has led to condemnation from the local trades union council. Defend the right to protest! Police arrested Dundee socialist Jim Barlow in his house. They may charge him with incitement for leading a march during a 600-strong Palestine solidarity protest on Saturday. Messages of support to dundee.swp@gmail.comSpeaking to The National, Barlow expressed concern that the well-documented restrictions on the right to protest in England and Wales, introduced by the He notes that, under UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s new Public Order Act, activists in England and Wales are already facing significant restrictions on their freedom to protest. The civil rights campaign group Liberty is in the midst of a court challenge to Braverman’s changes to the law. This follows such incidents asthe arrests of more than 60 Just Stop Oil protestersBarlow fears that such events might be repeated in Scotlan

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SUNSCOTNATİONAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Scottish Gaza activist speaks out after arrest following Dundee marchTHE arrest of a Palestinian rights activist in Dundee has led to concerns over the right to protest in Scotland.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli forces push through Gaza City outskirts, Netanyahu saysBenjamin Netayahu says the Israeli Defences Forces have broken through the outskirts of Gaza City in the north of the strip. Meanwhile, the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is reopening to allow more foreigners to leave - after around 335 left yesterday.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli forces at 'height of battle' after pushing into Gaza City, Netanyahu saysBenjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli Defences Forces have broken through the outskirts of Gaza City in the north of the strip. Meanwhile, the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is reopening to allow more foreigners to leave - after around 335 left yesterday.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel-Gaza latest: 'Fierce fighting' on ground - as desperate civilians wait at Gaza border crossingThe Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to open again today to allow more foreigners to leave the strip - after around 335 left yesterday. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has called for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel-Gaza latest: Casualties after incident outside Gaza hospital; Netanyahu tells Hezbollah 'don't test us'The Israeli military says it is on 'high alert' on the Lebanese border after attacks by Hezbollah, whose chief has spoken for the first time since the war broke out. And the parents of Humza Yousaf's wife have made it out of Gaza - two of nearly 100 Britons allowed to leave today.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel-Gaza latest: Ambulance strike 'may amount to war crime'; 88 Britons can leave Gaza todayThe Palestinian Red Crescent said one of its ambulances was struck two metres from the gate of al Shifa hospital yesterday, reportedly killing 15 people and injuring dozens more. Meanwhile, a list of citizens permitted to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing today has been published.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »