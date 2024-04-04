Dundee's Home Match Against Motherwell Could Be Moved Away from Dens Park

Dundee could be forced to play their home Scottish Premiership fixture against Motherwell on Saturday AWAY from Dens Park over fears a postponement would leave SPFL fixture schedulers with a pre-split headache. The Dark Blues have had FOUR matches postponed due to the pitch being deemed unplayable this season, with the latest causing controversy after the match against Rangers was due to be beamed live on Sky Sports and was called off on the morning of the game.
Dundee are due to play that rearranged match next Wednesday, April 10 but first up is the visit of the Steelmen on Saturday. Tony Docherty then takes his side to Pittodrie for the final game before the split on April 13. And with such a tight schedule and Dundee right in the thick of the battle for a top six place, The Scottish Sun report that there are fears over the potential for Saturday's game being hit by the weather with torrential forecast for Frida
