Dundee's Dens Park pitch deemed playable for upcoming game

The Dens Park pitch has been deemed playable ahead of this weekend's scheduled game between Dundee and Motherwell . Four Premiership matches have been postponed at Dens this season due to the drainage problem .
After a pitch inspection carried out by a category one referee, Dundee states their pitch is playable.
Concerns for Rangers' Trip to Dens Park as Dundee Responds to Match Venue SpeculationsConcerns have arisen regarding Rangers' upcoming match against Dundee at Dens Park, as Dundee faces the possibility of finding an alternative stadium for their match against Motherwell. The match between Rangers and Dundee was rescheduled after being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. However, reports suggest that Dundee may need to scramble for a new venue if the pitch at Dens Park is deemed unplayable. Heavy rainfall in Dundee has raised concerns among supporters about the match being called off or moved to a different location.
