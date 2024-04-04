Dundee's Dens Park pitch deemed playable for upcoming game

The Dens Park pitch has been deemed playable ahead of this weekend's scheduled game between Dundee and Motherwell . Four Premiership matches have been postponed at Dens this season due to the drainage problem .

After a pitch inspection carried out by a category one referee, Dundee states their pitch is playable.

