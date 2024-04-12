Dundee considering moving football match to a different venue

The SPFL confirmed yesterday afternoon that should Dens Park not be playable for a THIRD time relating to this fixtures, then it will be moved elsewhere. Dundee is under serious pressure to get the match played, with the post-split fixtures potentially hinging on the result. The pitch failed its latest inspection by referee Don Robertson on Wednesday afternoon, meaning the game with Philippe Clement's side had to be rearranged again.

The Ibrox club blasted their 'negligence and unprofessionalism,' over the matter, while Dundee are now the subject of disciplinary proceedings by the SPFL.However, if the Daily Mail's report is accurate, then it seems the Dens side has changed its tune. In order to diminish the risk of a third postponement, the report states that Dundee have held talks with Hibernian, St Johnstone and St Mirren over potentially playing the match at their respective homes. A decision on a move to a different venue is expected to be made by the league at noon on Tuesday at the latest. Eric Drysdale, Dundee's secretary, attempted to pin blame on the adverse weather for the poor condition of the playing surface, but Clement was having none of it.He said:"It could have been avoided by playing at another venue because everyone knew what the situation was. It's pointed at the club. They didn't do the right things to have a decent football field. "It's happened several times already this season, so that needs to be solved. Otherwise, we cannot play the gam

