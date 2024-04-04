Dundee Chiefs Clarify Speculation on Venue Change for Match Against Motherwell

Dundee chiefs have moved to clarify speculation on the upcoming Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell being moved to another stadium. Reports on Thursday claimed the fixture may be forced to be played elsewhere should the surface at Dens Park be deemed unplayable. It was claimed the club could face a late dash to sort alternative arrangements to play the match elsewhere on Saturday after heavy rainfall in Dundee .

That's due to fixture congestion - with the match against Rangers to be played on Wednesday - with the match to be played before the split. Now, Dundee chiefs have vowed they are doing everything possible to have the match go ahead as planned. Ground staff have been working on the pitch since the postponement of the match against Rangers with machinery in use and rain covers to be put down to cover the whole pitch.Club want to respond to media speculation regarding the club being forced to move Saturday’s match against Motherwell away from the Scot Foam Stadiu

