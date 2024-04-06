Duncan James on his love for Liverpool

Duncan James explains why Liverpool holds a special place in his heart. The 45-year-old is set to perform at the Philharmonic Hall on April 16 as part of Blue 's Greatest Hits tour. Duncan lived in Merseyside while starring in Hollyoaks from 2016-2018 and expresses his love for the people of Liverpool and their friendly and welcoming nature.

He considers Liverpool one of the best cities in the UK.

Duncan James Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Blue Greatest Hits Tour Hollyoaks Merseyside UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Virgil van Dijk x LeBron James: The unlikely bond inspiring Liverpool’s captainLiverpool's captain is following the lead of LA Lakers star – and FSG investor – as he hunts four trophies

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Virgil van Dijk names LeBron James as his unseen Liverpool allyLiverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says LeBron James' message to him has inspired him to 'strive for greatness' as the Reds chase a historic quadruple this season

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Newly-single James Martin's former girlfriends: from Miss England to James Bond producerThe TV chef has had some high-profile relationships

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Liverpool ONE to Host Classic Characters for Liverpool Comic Con 2024Classic characters from film, television and comic books will take over Liverpool ONE this spring to welcome the arrival of Liverpool Comic Con 2024. The event returns to Liverpool's Exhibition Centre with exciting selfie opportunities and pop-up appearances from characters from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Ghostbusters.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Bronny James: LeBron James's son declares for NBA Draft months after cardiac arrestIt comes after Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while he was playing at the University of Southern California, but he recovered and made his debut for the university team a few months later.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Liverpool Restaurant Pilgrim to Open New Venue in South LiverpoolPilgrim restaurant, known for its á la carte menu and live-fire cooking, plans to open a new venue in South Liverpool's Allerton Road.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »