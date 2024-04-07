Duke of Westminster to Marry Long-Term Girlfriend

The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor , is set to marry his long-term girlfriend , Harriet Tomlinson, with reports that the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales are among those invited on the guestlist.

Hugh, who is the richest person under 30 in the UK, inherited the Grosvenor estate from his late father and has an estimated fortune of £9.9 billion. This article provides information about Hugh's childhood, siblings, and his family estate, Eaton Hall.

