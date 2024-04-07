Dujon Sterling selected at left-back for Rangers against Celtic

Philippe Clement has revealed Dujon Sterling was selected at left-back for Rangers against Celtic after illness for Borna Barisic . The Croatian international was included in the matchday squad but only took a spot on the bench with utility man Sterling preferred at left-back. First-choice in the position, Ridvan Yillmaz was unavailable for the match through injury leaving Clement with Barisic or Sterling.

And Clement revealed the decision was made straightforward as Barisic struggled with sickness in the week building up to the match."I want freshness for sure from the start off the game with power in the one-against-one duels because we know the wingers of Celtic are strong in that way."That's why Dujon is in that, it's the first time with me he played left full-back but he did it already in the period before."

