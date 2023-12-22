Ducati ‘happy’ to help Honda, Yamaha but tried to ‘block’ KTM, Aprilia MotoGP concessions | Miller: ‘Honda won a GP, KTM didn't!’

As the saying goes, a good compromise is when the various parties are dissatisfied with something, and that’s roughly the case with the new MotoGP concessions ranking. The range of perks have also been expanded to include testing tyres and wild-cards with the ranking percentages recalculated every six months (over the previous year).

In brief, Ducati, the only manufacturer starting in Ranking A with 96% of the 2023 constructors’ points maximum, loses out with a reduction in testing tyres and wild-cards compared to last season. No manufacturer starts in Ranking B with KTM (51%) and Aprilia (45%) slotting into Ranking C, where they will gain both testing tyres and wild-cards over the 2023 rules. Yamaha (27%) and Honda (25%) fit into ranking D. They are the biggest beneficiaries, being eligible for the full range of ‘old’ concessions as well as a jump in testing tyres





crash_motogp » / 🏆 33. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ducati Dominates MotoGP Constructors' ChampionshipDucati has won all three titles in the MotoGP constructors' championship for the second consecutive season. The team's success is attributed to its support for eight bikes on the grid and its dominance in winning 17 out of 20 grands prix. Yamaha and Honda, with less than 35% of maximum constructors' points, will now be eligible for various concessions, including extra private testing tyres. KTM and Aprilia will also gain additional benefits based on their constructors' standings.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Marc Marquez completes first MotoGP laps on DucatiMarc Marquez finally got to ride the 2023 Ducati MotoGP bike at the post-season Valencia test on Tuesday. And while it's never a good idea to read too much into testing, Marquez's first day on the Desmosedici was a genuine success. Opinion:

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Marc Marquez's Debut on a DesmosediciMarc Marquez's impressive debut on a Ducati MotoGP bike should give his rivals plenty of reasons to worry about next year. Opinion:

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Alpine Withdraws Proposed Engine Upgrades After Lack of SupportAlpine has withdrawn proposed engine upgrades after not gaining support from rival teams. An FIA assessment was closed after the upgrades were rejected. The FIA had previously found a performance gap of 15-25Kw in Alpine's Renault engine compared to rivals Ferrari, Mercedes, and Honda.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Ducati Dominates MotoGP Constructors' ChampionshipDucati has won all three titles in the MotoGP constructors' championship for the second consecutive season. The team's success is attributed to its support for eight bikes on the grid and its dominance in winning 17 out of 20 grands prix. Yamaha and Honda, with less than 35% of maximum constructors' points, will now be eligible for various concessions, including extra private testing tyres. KTM and Aprilia will also gain additional benefits based on their constructors' standings.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »