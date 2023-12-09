Ducati Dominates MotoGP Constructors' Championship

Quite rightly, some might say, given its machines have won all three titles - riders’ (Francesco Bagnaia), teams’ (Pramac Ducati) and constructors’ (Ducati) - for the second season in succession. Not to mention supporting eight bikes on the grid, compared with no more than four for its rivals, helping it to win 17 of 20 grands prix and fill 43 of the 60 podium places.

The sub-35% of maximum constructors’ points for Yamaha and Honda means they will now be eligible for not only the ‘old’ range of concessions - private testing with race riders, more engine changes, free engine design, plus more wild-cards and aero updates - but also the new concession of extra private testing tyres. KTM and Aprilia, second and third in the constructors’ standings, will also gain extra test tyres and wild-card entries relative to this season. But for Ducati, the only manufacturer starting (from now) in ranking ‘A’, thanks to its 96% score of the maximum possible, the changes are only negativ





