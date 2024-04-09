Dubin-Johnson Syndrome in Twins Linked to Novel Genetic Mutations

Dubin-Johnson Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the buildup of a dark pigment called bilirubin in the liver. A recent study has identified novel genetic mutations that are linked to the development of this syndrome in twins.

The findings provide new insights into the genetic basis of Dubin-Johnson Syndrome and may contribute to improved diagnosis and treatment strategies.

Dubin-Johnson Syndrome Twins Genetic Mutations Liver Disorder Bilirubin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson: A Complete Relationship TimelineThe actor and director reportedly met on set when Aaron Taylor-Johnson was 18 and Sam Taylor-Johnson was 42. They were engaged a year later.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's wife Sam Taylor-Johnson?Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson regularly hit the headlines.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Carrie Johnson's three children share these adorable similarities with their mum and dad Boris JohnsonThe Johnson trio live in Oxfordshire with their parents

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Burning mouth syndrome: Study suggests low level laser therapy can offer instant reliefA study suggests that low-level laser therapy (PBM) offers immediate pain relief for Burning Mouth Syndrome (BMS) patients. Over 10 weeks, 30 participants experienced a significant drop in pain scores after each treatment. While efficacy decreased in the following week, a cumulative effect was observed, especially up to the third treatment.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

New Study Finds No Brain Injuries Among ‘Havana Syndrome’ PatientsThe U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba is seen on Jan. 4, 2023.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Study reveals the inner workings of gene mutations linked to ultra-rare syndromeA team from the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine has completed an exciting new study that reveals the inner workings of gene mutations that result in an ultra-rare syndrome with fewer than 100 reported cases since its first description in the early 1960s.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »