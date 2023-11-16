Dua Lipa's upcoming album focuses on dating and finding out if a lover is genuine

Dua Lipa has revealed her upcoming 'personal' album is about dating and finding out whether a lover is 'real or not'. The singer, 28, has been dating her current boyfriend Romain Gavras, 42, since the start of the year and was ­previously in a relationship with Anwar Hadid. She explained on US radio: 'It's more the ­different feelings and ­emotions you have throughout the period of being single. 'It's also understanding. You understand what you want and what you need and what you deserve.

'It goes from the phase of ­figuring out ­singledom into potentially a new relationship. Opening up: Dua Lipa has revealed her upcoming 'personal' album is about dating and finding out whether a lover is 'real or not' Romance: The singer, 28, has been dating her current boyfriend Romain Gavras, 42, since the start of the year and was ­previously in a relationship with Anwar Hadid 'Then it's early days and ­getting to see the truth behind someone – whether they are real or not. Or who they ar

