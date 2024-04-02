Dua Lipa Declares Pumas as the New Trend, Ousting Adidas

Dua Lipa has called it — Pumas are in and Adidas are out. It's that time of year — the cherry trees are in bloom, the birds are chirping, the sun is (finally) setting at a humane hour — and still, the trainer continues to be the girlies' top trans-seasonal shoe choice, April showers or not. Now, any sneaker-head will know that Adidas has been dominating the streets for a while now.

Last year, fashion girlies everywhere (Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde and Bella Hadid) donned the retro Adidas Sambas. Earlier this year, Emma Watson opted for a pair of chic Adidas Gazelles. And since January, we've been predicting that either the Adidas Spezials (as seen on Dakota Johnson) or the Adidas Originals SL 72 (as worn by Bella Hadid) would be the next big thing in trainer fashion. However, Dua Lipa just made the case for a new label altogether. Last week, the Houdini singer stepped out in London wearing a pair of black and white Puma Palermos

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlamourMagUK / 🏆 2. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Channel Their Inner Jane Birkin And Serge GainsbourgSince she was first spotted with her relatively sparse Birkin in November, the “Training Season” singer has taken steps to wear it just as its namesake intended: beaten up and decorated to high heaven.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

The Daily Lowdown: Dua Lipa just announced a major one-off showThe Training Season singer is heading to the Royal Albert Hall

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Dua Lipa Wore Belts Instead of a Shirt, and It Totally WorksDua Lipa met a fan while wearing a bustier top made out of belts, but of course, she pulled it off flawlessly.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

“Dua’s My Biggest Teacher”: Camden Girl Rina Lipa On Books, Looks And Her Acting AspirationsAs an aspiring actor – “I love naturalism but wouldn’t say no to a Yorgos Lanthimos film” – Rina Lipa will also need to strive to be known as more than a so-called It girl.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Dua Lipa Gets Into The F1 Spirit In Her Gucci Moto JacketDua Lipa took a stroll in LA with boyfriend Callum Turner wearing a Gucci X Palace jacket with a distinct F1 influence.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Callum Turner are inseparable as she casually boasts a designer look...Dua Lipa opened the BRIT awards with a sensational performance of hit single Training Season. The singer is up for numerous BRIT awards.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »